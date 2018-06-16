Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report published on Thursday, May 31st, Marketbeat reports. Maxim Group currently has a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $568.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Lawson Macartney bought 47,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,377.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,377.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $199,346.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

