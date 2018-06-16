Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.43. 191,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,263,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Laidlaw boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $568.41 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Morneau sold 21,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $199,346.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,035 shares in the company, valued at $869,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawson Macartney bought 47,965 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $250,377.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,377.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $271,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

