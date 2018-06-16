Virta Unique Coin (VUC) Market Capitalization Reaches $48,050.00

Virta Unique Coin (CURRENCY:VUC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Virta Unique Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Virta Unique Coin has a market capitalization of $48,050.00 and $0.00 worth of Virta Unique Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virta Unique Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014231 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (CRYPTO:VUC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2017. Virta Unique Coin’s total supply is 61,930,850 coins. Virta Unique Coin’s official Twitter account is @VirtaUniqueCoin. The official website for Virta Unique Coin is www.virtauniquecoin.com.

Virta Unique Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virta Unique Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virta Unique Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virta Unique Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

