BidaskClub Downgrades Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 24th.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $13.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,830,820.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc sold 3,281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $89,118,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock worth $194,307,000. Insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Island ManageCo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 103,906 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

