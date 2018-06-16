Virtu Financial (VIRT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sandler O’Neill increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Virtu Financial opened at $30.15 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $93,702,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 93,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,830,820.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,174,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock valued at $194,307,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

