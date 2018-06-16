Covington Capital Management Raises Holdings in Visa (V)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 65,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 161,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.20 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.09.

Visa opened at $135.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $274.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $136.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Visa’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

