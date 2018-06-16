Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vital Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Vital Therapies posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vital Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vital Therapies.

Get Vital Therapies alerts:

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTL. BidaskClub raised Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Vital Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Therapies in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vital Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 322,797 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vital Therapies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Therapies stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 4.29. Vital Therapies has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.30.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vital Therapies (VTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.