John P. Amos Buys 270,000 Shares of VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Stock

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) CEO John P. Amos bought 270,000 shares of VIVUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

VVUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 480,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,931. VIVUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $87.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.06.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. VIVUS had a negative return on equity of 843.43% and a negative net margin of 79.80%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. research analysts anticipate that VIVUS, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VVUS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VIVUS stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 1,691.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.35% of VIVUS worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

