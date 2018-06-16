VMware (VMW) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of VMware from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.54.

Shares of VMW opened at $150.46 on Friday. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $85.70 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $4,279,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,691.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,827 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $21,304,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth $613,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $6,266,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of VMware by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 604,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $75,712,000 after acquiring an additional 58,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

