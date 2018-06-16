Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) PT Set at €178.00 by Independent Research

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) received a €178.00 ($206.98) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($247.67) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €202.16 ($235.07).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares opened at €161.02 ($187.23) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a fifty-two week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

About Volkswagen AG Preference Shares

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

