Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Acquires New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Argus lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.75 per share, with a total value of $12,375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,850,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,937,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $113,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,566.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,863,137 shares of company stock worth $237,331,953. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

