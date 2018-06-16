Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1,234.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 99,878 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Charles P. Nelson acquired 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $698,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Voya Financial opened at $51.32 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Voya Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.