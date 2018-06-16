vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

VTVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Shares of vTv Therapeutics traded up $0.07, hitting $1.76, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 269,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.09. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 million. research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 570,776 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,998.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117,513 shares during the period. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company's drug candidates comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.