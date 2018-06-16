W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 528 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15,907.3% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America set a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Vetr raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $191.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s opened at $166.46 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

