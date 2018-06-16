W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 473,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,777. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.76 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

