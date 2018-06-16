W3Coin (W3C) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,555.00

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, W3Coin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One W3Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. W3Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3,555.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00589173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00241592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00093293 BTC.

W3Coin Coin Profile

W3Coin was first traded on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial. W3Coin’s official website is w3coin.net.

W3Coin Coin Trading

W3Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

