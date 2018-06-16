Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WABCO were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $87,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,671,000 after buying an additional 552,628 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WABCO during the fourth quarter worth $42,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,756,000 after purchasing an additional 290,804 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 15.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,989,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,357,000 after purchasing an additional 263,012 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WABCO from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WABCO in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WABCO in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

WABCO traded down $0.97, hitting $122.00, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 943,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,313. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.91 million. WABCO had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 35.77%. WABCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

