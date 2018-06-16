WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st.

WBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $162.00 price objective on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WABCO from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.71.

Shares of WABCO opened at $122.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.00. WABCO has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.91 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in WABCO by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WABCO by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in WABCO by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in WABCO by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

