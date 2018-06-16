WaBi Reaches Market Cap of $20.01 Million (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, WaBi has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One WaBi token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00006825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaBi has a total market cap of $20.01 million and $331,336.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003575 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015516 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00590876 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00241811 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00045195 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00093547 BTC.

WaBi Token Profile

WaBi’s launch date was December 9th, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 99,218,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,248,033 tokens. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken. WaBi’s official website is wacoin.io. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WaBi is medium.com/@wabiico.

Buying and Selling WaBi

WaBi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaBi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

