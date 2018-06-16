Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a $109.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wabtec Corporation is one of North America’s largest provider of value-added, technology-based products and services for freight rail, passenger transit and select industrial markets worldwide. Through its subsidiaries, the company manufactures a broad range of products for end markets such as locomotives, freight cars, passenger transit vehicles and power generation equipment, for both original equipment and aftermarket applications. Wabtec also builds new locomotives up to 5,400 horsepower, and provides aftermarket maintenance and services for locomotives and passenger transit vehicles. Faiveley Transport, a subsidiary of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), has been awarded contracts by Alstom and Bombardier Transportation to supply systems for the first 71 train sets of the new generation of double deck trains for Paris. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $85.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.77.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies opened at $102.47 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.20 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $6,286,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,276,575.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Brooks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,716,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 665,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,229,000 after buying an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

