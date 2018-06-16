Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,423.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002763 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Tidex, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $33.13 million and $41,423.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00080142 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021806 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001094 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 198,360,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,000,000 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

