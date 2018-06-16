Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Receives $82.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.90.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,219,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

