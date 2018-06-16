Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 1,336 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance traded up $0.93, reaching $65.80, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,731,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,319. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

