Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,966,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,053 shares during the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,124,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $531,903,000 after purchasing an additional 217,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,426,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,995,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $457,967,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,533,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $474,466,000 after purchasing an additional 586,784 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

