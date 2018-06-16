Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) EVP Sells $1,143,200.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WD opened at $58.13 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.75 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Compass Point upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.