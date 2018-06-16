6 Meridian Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

6 Meridian boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.0% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 653,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $54,882,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,968,500.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,520,986 shares of company stock valued at $634,666,468 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of WMT opened at $83.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

