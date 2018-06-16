David Chojnowski Sells 5,442 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Walmart traded down $0.09, hitting $83.70, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 12,502,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,410. The stock has a market cap of $248.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 341,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,418 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,810,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 699.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 68,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 60,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

