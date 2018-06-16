Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $100.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $168.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart opened at $83.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart has a 12 month low of $73.13 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,308,176 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $109,926,029.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,083,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $50,119,999.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,520,986 shares of company stock worth $634,666,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 955.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,019,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after buying an additional 2,637,516 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $229,117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,019,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,920,031,000 after buying an additional 1,467,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,140,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,157,000 after buying an additional 1,237,172 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.