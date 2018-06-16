Washington Prime Group (WPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPG. ValuEngine lowered Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Washington Prime Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

WPG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,133,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,447. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.30). Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $180.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.70 million. analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,468,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,876,000 after purchasing an additional 317,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,266,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 699,063 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,017,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 292,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,822,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,793,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 470,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Prime Group

