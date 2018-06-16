Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,196 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,153,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,774,876,000 after buying an additional 155,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,732,000 after purchasing an additional 428,690 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,222,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,808,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,682,000 after purchasing an additional 511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,124,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 69,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $84.33 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $26,021.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,758.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $910,896.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

