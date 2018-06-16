Wayne Barr, Jr. Purchases 13,430 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 13,430 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,831.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alaska Communications Systems Group opened at $1.64 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $54.94 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,330,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 205,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the state of Alaska. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.