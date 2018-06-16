WBI Investments Inc. Invests $24.78 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,781,000. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PPG Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,027,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,045,000 after buying an additional 83,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,975,000 after buying an additional 166,490 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,193,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,040,000 after buying an additional 99,359 shares in the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 3,106,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $346,648,000 after buying an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,423,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,440,000 after buying an additional 55,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $105.38 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.36 and a 1 year high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.10). PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

