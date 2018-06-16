WCM Investment Management CA Has $3.85 Million Holdings in US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management CA owned about 0.33% of US Ecology worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. 130,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. US Ecology Inc has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.70.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that US Ecology Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Fox sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $470,421.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,954.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECOL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

