WCM Investment Management CA Buys New Holdings in NationalResearchCorp . (NRC)

WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new position in NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. WCM Investment Management CA owned 0.30% of NationalResearchCorp . at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NationalResearchCorp . in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the 1st quarter valued at $416,000.

Get NationalResearchCorp . alerts:

NRC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 45,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,263. NationalResearchCorp . has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from NationalResearchCorp .’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

NationalResearchCorp . Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Receive News & Ratings for NationalResearchCorp . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NationalResearchCorp . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.