WCM Investment Management CA Has $2.81 Million Position in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV)

WCM Investment Management CA trimmed its position in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA owned 0.61% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group traded up $0.10, reaching $12.90, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 91,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,523. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc owns and operates Spanish-language cable television broadcasting networks and digital content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

