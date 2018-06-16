WCM Investment Management CA Buys New Stake in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,006,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,668,000 after buying an additional 4,380,903 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,580,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,588,000 after buying an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after buying an additional 363,490 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,255,000 after buying an additional 312,632 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.44. 841,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,750. The company has a quick ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of -401.05 and a beta of 1.31. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $171.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Shopify’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Vetr raised shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.96.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

