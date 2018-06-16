WCM Investment Management CA Buys 32,043 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 0.8% of WCM Investment Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WCM Investment Management CA owned about 0.34% of Amphenol worth $89,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,716,000 after buying an additional 844,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $317,719,000 after buying an additional 233,439 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,823,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,910,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,108,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,125,000 after buying an additional 74,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,813,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.36%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

