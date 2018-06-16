WCM Investment Management CA Trims Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

WCM Investment Management CA lowered its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,406 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management CA owned 0.57% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners traded up $4.00, hitting $132.25, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,177. The company has a market capitalization of $925.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $135.90. The company has a current ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.64 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

