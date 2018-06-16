WCOIN (CRYPTO:WIN) Achieves Market Cap of $322,841.00

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, WCOIN has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0905 or 0.00001381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WCOIN has a total market capitalization of $322,841.00 and approximately $42,671.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003574 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018451 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00584781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00241224 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094091 BTC.

WCOIN Token Profile

WCOIN’s launch date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,569,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official website is www.wawllet.com. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet.

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

