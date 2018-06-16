WCOIN (CRYPTO:WIN) Price Hits $0.0901 on Major Exchanges

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. One WCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00001378 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WCOIN has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. WCOIN has a market cap of $321,660.00 and approximately $42,514.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00589173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00241592 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00093293 BTC.

WCOIN Token Profile

WCOIN was first traded on December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,569,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official website is www.wawllet.com. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet.

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

