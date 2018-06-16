Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,256,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,350 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $100,670,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,084,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,326,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,831,028. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

