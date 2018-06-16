Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,410,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,183,000 after purchasing an additional 184,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,259,000 after buying an additional 449,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 838,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,186,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 734,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,415,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $93.52 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $98.29.

SPDR S&P Dividend Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.