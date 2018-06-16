Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,329 PROSHARES Tr/PROSHARES MSCI EAFE (BATS:EFAD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PROSHARES Tr/PROSHARES MSCI EAFE (BATS:EFAD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PROSHARES Tr/PROSHARES MSCI EAFE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROSHARES Tr/PROSHARES MSCI EAFE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PROSHARES Tr/PROSHARES MSCI EAFE by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROSHARES Tr/PROSHARES MSCI EAFE by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROSHARES Tr/PROSHARES MSCI EAFE during the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of BATS EFAD opened at $39.18 on Friday. PROSHARES Tr/PROSHARES MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

