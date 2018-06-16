Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Stock

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $2,029,544,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $389,445,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $338,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $308,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $297,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Whitelaw bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,116.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Welltower traded down $0.14, hitting $57.50, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 2,888,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.23. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

