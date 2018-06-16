WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 23.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $173.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $124.11 and a twelve month high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The casino operator reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 101.01% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

In related news, Director Robert Jos Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total transaction of $1,917,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,930.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen A. Wynn sold 4,104,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $738,899,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,133,449 shares of company stock valued at $744,342,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vetr downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Roth Capital raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

