WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000. Green Square Capital LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 51,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Prospect Capital opened at $6.90 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $162.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In related news, insider John F. Barry bought 4,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $29,139.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,413,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,689,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 63,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $411,417.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,351,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,281,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,427 shares of company stock worth $471,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

