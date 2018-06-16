WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $372,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,607,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,927,000 after buying an additional 3,045,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,873,000 after buying an additional 2,682,417 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,865,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,499,000 after buying an additional 1,164,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,709,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,925,000 after buying an additional 1,023,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 80,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of Xcel Energy opened at $43.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.