WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $430,000 in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $577,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

Shares of Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF opened at $33.64 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

