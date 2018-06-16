WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 135,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 23,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Vetr raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.39 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.12.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

