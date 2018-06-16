WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) 1-Day Volume Tops $802.00

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $1.15 million and $802.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeAreSatoshi alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.04022550 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00021300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001124 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008683 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005297 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010610 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004465 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Profile

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 24,532,587 coins. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for WeAreSatoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeAreSatoshi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.